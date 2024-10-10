Mayor Adams’ first deputy resigns amid probe

Mayor Eric Adams’ administration has been rocked by a series of high-profile resignations amid ongoing federal investigations. The latest departure is Sheena Wright, the first deputy mayor and a close ally of Adams. Wright stepped down following the seizure of her phone by investigators and the resignations of her husband, Schools Chancellor David Banks, and brother-in-law, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks.

Wright’s resignation was announced on Tuesday, with Maria Torres-Springer named as her replacement. Torres-Springer will continue to oversee the city’s housing and economic development portfolio in addition to her new role. The departures come as federal probes scrutinize several members of Adams’ administration, leading to searches and seizures of devices and documents.

Despite the investigations, Adams has vowed to remain in office, urging the public to hear his side of the story.

Mayoral resignations amid federal probes

However, a recent poll revealed that more than two-thirds of New Yorkers want him to step down.

The situation remains fluid as prosecutors indicate that more charges could be forthcoming. Governor Kathy Hochul has been privately urging Adams to clean house, with the mayor’s innermost circle all but collapsing. Adams has pushed back on claims that Hochul is pressuring him to oust aides, characterizing her as a “partner.” Black civic leaders in New York City have emphasized Adams’ right to due process, with some calling on Hochul to allow him to have his day in court.

The departures have heightened the crisis at City Hall and added distractions as Adams tries to project that he is still in control. Legal experts suggest that the split with former top aides and confidants who are under federal scrutiny could further imperil the mayor. The situation has put Hochul in a tight spot, balancing the need to show concern for the governance of New York City while not overstepping and undermining the will of the voters who elected Adams.