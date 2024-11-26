McDonald’s introduces new McValue menu

McDonald’s is introducing a new McValue menu, giving customers more ways to save money at the fast-food chain. The new menu will include options like buy one, add one for $1, $5 meal deals, and in-app exclusives. Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA, said in a press release, “When it comes to value, we know there’s no one-size-fits-all.

We’ve worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms. From deals on their personal go-to order to universal favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, we’re excited to give fans more ways to save every time they visit one of our restaurants.”

The idea is to give customers more ways to save by mixing and matching their favorite items. Some of the buy one, get one for $1 options include breakfast items like Sausage McMuffin, sausage biscuit, sausage burrito, hash browns, and lunch items like six-piece Chicken McNuggets, double cheeseburger, McChicken, and small fries.

The $5 meal deals will include a choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, and a small soft drink.

New McValue menu highlights savings

The McValue menu will launch nationwide on Jan.

7 and will also include local deals depending on the location. The move from McDonald’s comes after Erlinger said in an open letter in May that the average price of a McDonald’s menu item has increased by roughly 40% since 2019, countering claims that prices have been hiked over 100% during that time period. According to a recent report from the Roosevelt Institute, the fast-food industry is notorious for charging prices that are higher than their marginal costs (the additional cost incurred to produce a good/service).

The institute found that in 2023, McDonald’s raised its prices 85% above its marginal costs. During a recent event, McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden said that the company will be heavily focusing on “value and affordability” going forward. “I think certainly lower-income consumers and families are under more acute kinds of pressures,” said Borden.

“I think for all of those reasons, that’s why we have such a heightened focus on value and affordability and making sure we get that right for the context we’re in each and every one of our markets.”