Melania Trump surprises crowd at NYC rally

Former first lady Melania Trump made a surprise appearance at her husband’s rally at Madison Square Garden. The event drew a large crowd, eager to hear from the former president and his wife. Melania Trump took the stage to offer her support, highlighting the values and policies they believe in.

The rally was part of a broader effort to energize their base ahead of the upcoming elections. Elon Musk brought his 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, to Donald Trump’s historic rally in Manhattan, where the young boy sported a personalized red MAGA hat that read, “Make Voting Great Again.” The Tesla CEO arrived at the star-studded rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, accompanied by his mother, Maye Musk, and his son. Young X Æ A-Xii was also seen holding up a Trump Vance sign that bore his father’s name.

Born on May 4, 2020, X Æ A-Xii is one of Musk’s three children with singer Grimes. Wearing a black MAGA hat, Elon Musk was seen cradling his son before delivering a speech, while standing beside former First Lady Melania Trump.

Melania supports during NYC rally

X Æ A-Xii not only shared a cute moment with his dad but also with Melania Trump, who was seen embracing him. Pictures and videos of the young Musk have gone viral on social media, with one admirer writing, “The Musks are all in.” Another commented, “Little X loves the crowd cheering,” while a third user added, “What a wonderful moment for Maye too. She has to be so proud of her son.”

Elon Musk addressed the crowd of 20,000 people, positioning himself as one of Trump’s most well-known fundraisers and surrogates.

He praised the Republican candidate and promised substantial budget cuts if Trump were elected president. “Your money is being wasted,” Musk told the crowd. “We’re going to get the government off your back and out of your pocketbook.” Musk claimed he could eliminate at least $2 trillion in unnecessary spending from the federal budget.

In fiscal year 2024, the federal government spent $6.75 trillion but only received $4.92 trillion in income, resulting in a $1.83 trillion deficit. Musk’s proposed cuts would exceed this year’s deficit spending and substantially reduce the budget. The event saw enthusiastic responses from the crowd, further fueled by Musk’s high-profile support for Trump.