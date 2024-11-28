Mercedes-Benz launches new Apple Watch app

Mercedes-Benz has launched a new Apple Watch app. The app lets owners interact with their vehicles from their wrists. This reflects a growing trend of automakers adding watchOS capabilities to their vehicle apps.

The new app is available in the Apple Watch App Store. It works with certain Mercedes-Benz models from 2019 and later. Owners need an iPhone connected to the Apple Watch to install the app.

The Mercedes-Benz Apple Watch app can do many things. It can monitor a vehicle’s charge or fuel levels and check its estimated range. It can lock and unlock the vehicle remotely.

It can make sure the windows are closed. It can also locate a parked vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz Apple Watch vehicle control

The app provides walking directions to the vehicle. It even has a virtual compass for areas without maps. The features of the Apple Watch app are the same as the existing smartphone app.

It offers a convenient way to control the vehicle without using a phone. This innovative step by Mercedes-Benz should enhance the user experience. It provides seamless access to vehicle management through wearable technology.

The launch of this app is in response to customer demand. “This new integration allows owners to interact with their vehicles seamlessly, without needing to access their smartphone,” Mercedes-Benz stated. The app is available for Apple Watch models running watchOS 9 or newer.

However, the automaker noted that features may vary based on the vehicle’s trim level. This development represents another step in Mercedes-Benz’s efforts to integrate advanced tech with luxury driving experiences. It offers more convenience and control to customers right from their wrists.