Meta developing its own AI search engine

Meta is reportedly working on its own AI-powered search engine in an effort to reduce its reliance on Google and Microsoft. Sources cited by The Information say the initiative includes plans to provide AI-generated search summaries of current events directly within Meta’s AI chatbot. The chatbot is integrated into platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Currently, it uses Google and Microsoft Bing to answer questions related to recent news and events. However, a team within Meta has been building a proprietary database for about eight months. The goal is to develop a search tool that operates independently of these tech giants.

The new search engine, referred to internally as “SearchGPT,” would enhance Meta’s capabilities in providing instant, AI-generated summaries. It could potentially compete with Google Maps as well. This move follows reports that Apple is also developing its own search tools.

It indicates a broader trend of tech companies seeking more control over search functionalities. Meta has yet to offer detailed comments on this development.

Meta’s proprietary search engine development

The integration of proprietary news articles from various outlets into the chatbot’s responses underlines the scale of this endeavor. This development comes at a time when AI-driven search technologies are facing increasing scrutiny and legal challenges. News Corp and The New York Times have raised concerns about content usage rights.

Meta’s push into the AI search space signals a significant shift in its strategy. It aims to carve out its niche in the search engine market dominated by Google’s and Microsoft’s long-standing supremacy. This initiative is part of Meta’s broader technological advancements, as evidenced by its continuous investments in AI and machine learning capabilities.

The success of Meta’s AI-powered search engine could redefine how users interact with information on social media platforms. It could offer more personalized and immediate access to tailored content. If successful, Meta could not only minimize its dependency on external search engines but also set a new industry standard for integrating AI within social media ecosystems.

As the development continues, the industry will keenly watch how Meta’s foray into the AI-powered search market unfolds. It will be interesting to see what it could mean for the future of digital information retrieval.