Microsoft announces Black Friday Xbox deals

Microsoft has launched its Black Friday 2024 deals online. Players can save $50 on the standard Xbox Series X console through November 23. The standard Xbox Series S console will have the same discount from November 21 through December 2.

Select Xbox wireless controllers will be discounted by $10 from November 21 until December 2. There will be a further discount period from December 13-22. Over 1,000 Xbox games have been discounted until December 2.

These discounts include savings of up to 55% on various Xbox titles. Some titles are discounted up to 60%. More deals are reportedly set to go live later this week.

Xbox Black Friday deals overview

