Microsoft announces new Xbox Game Pass titles

Microsoft has announced the first wave of new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in October 2024.

The lineup includes a mix of sports, adventure, and horror games that will be available across various tiers of the service. Starting on October 2, “MLB The Show 24” and “Open Roads” will join the Game Pass Standard library on consoles.

These titles were previously only available on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass for Console.

On the same day, the martial arts brawler “Sifu” will also become available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Two more games will be added to all versions of the service, except for Xbox Game Pass Core, in the coming days.

“Mad Streets,” a physics-based party brawler, will join the lineup on October 7. This will be followed by the critically acclaimed roguelike deck-builder “Inscryption” on October 10.

As new titles are added, some games will be removed from the service on October 15. These include “Dyson Sphere Program,” “Everspace 2,” “From Space,” and “F1 Manager 2023.” This rotation is part of Microsoft’s strategy to keep the Game Pass library fresh and diverse for its subscribers. Xbox fans can expect more additions to the service in the latter part of the month.

The highly anticipated “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” is set to launch on October 25, becoming the first Call of Duty game to debut on Game Pass following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. However, this title will not be part of the Standard tier for the time being. Looking ahead, “StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection” is scheduled to join Game Pass on November 5.

Game Pass members have the opportunity to purchase the titles leaving the service at a 20% discount before they are removed. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming Game Pass offerings and other new releases in the gaming world.