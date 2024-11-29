  • News

Microsoft delays Android Xbox store launch

Microsoft has announced that it has developed an Xbox game store for Android, but complications are preventing its launch.

The company claims that the capability to sell games through its Xbox app on Android is “ready to go live,” but has not specified the exact issues causing the delay. According to a Microsoft spokesperson, the feature, which was anticipated to allow users to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Android app, was supposed to go live in November.

However, the launch has been hindered by legal obstacles, particularly due to a temporary administrative stay granted by the courts. The root of the problem lies in an ongoing legal battle over the Android app store’s operations, which some argue constitutes an illegal monopoly. On October 18th, Judge James Donato issued a stay against enforcing new policies that would have allowed more competition and ended mandatory use of Google Play Billing.

This ruling has effectively paused Microsoft’s plans.

Microsoft addressed the situation, explaining, “Due to a temporary administrative stay recently granted by the courts, we are currently unable to launch these features as planned.

Our team has the functionality built and ready to go live as soon as the court makes a final decision.”

In response, Google spokesperson Dan Jackson reiterated the company’s stance, stating, “Microsoft has always been able to offer their Android users the ability to play and purchase Xbox games directly from their app – they’ve simply chosen not to. The Court’s order, and rush to force its implementation, threaten Google Play’s ability to provide a safe and secure experience. Microsoft, like Epic, are ignoring these very real security concerns.

We remain focused on supporting an ecosystem that works for everyone, not just two of the largest game companies.”

Despite the anticipation, neither Microsoft nor Google have provided a clear timeline or detailed explanation of the technical or legal specifics preventing the Xbox game store’s launch on Android. As such, the feature remains in limbo, pending further legal developments.

