Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Receives Negative Reviews

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has faced a rocky launch, with players expressing frustration over numerous issues that have made the game nearly unplayable for many. The game, which was released on November 19, has been flooded with negative reviews on platforms like Metacritic, Steam, and the Microsoft Store. One of the main problems players have encountered is the ineffectiveness of the cloud streaming system used to handle game assets.

This has led to a subpar gaming experience for many users. Additionally, changes made to the user interface, controls, and other elements have not been well received by the community. The game has also been plagued by a variety of bugs, further contributing to the frustration felt by players.

Many believe that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was rushed to release, resulting in an unpolished and broken product.

Flight Simulator faces launch issues

User reviews have been scathing, with one player stating, “Well, this game deserves exactly the kind of reviews it’s being flooded with because it’s completely and utterly broken and unplayable.” Another user expressed their disappointment, saying, “It’s a shame that they did not have the budget for a QA team.

The career mode is extremely frustrating. You do everything correctly but the game punishes you because of its own bugs, and you have no idea what you did wrong most of the time.”

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the latest in a string of disappointing releases from Xbox Game Studios this year, following titles like Ara: History Untold, Age of Mythology: Retold, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, and Starfield: Shattered Space. Hellblade II failed to meet the high expectations set by its predecessor, while Starfield: Shattered Space struggled to attract and retain players.

Although the developers are expected to release updates to address the numerous issues plaguing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, many players are advising others to hold off on purchasing the $70 game until it is fixed. The current state of the game has left many questioning its value and the decision to release it in such a broken state. As the backlash continues, it remains to be seen how Microsoft and the developers will respond to the criticism and work to salvage the game’s reputation.

For now, players are left with a frustrating and disappointing experience that falls far short of expectations.