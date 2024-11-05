Microsoft rewards switchers with $1,000,000 prize

Microsoft has launched a new sweepstakes offering a grand prize of $1,000,000 to encourage users to switch from Google to Bing. The promotion is part of the Microsoft Rewards program, which gives users points for engaging with various Microsoft products and services. To participate, users must sign up on the Microsoft Rewards $1 million sweepstakes page.

They will automatically receive five entries and can earn up to 200 entries by completing tasks such as searching with Bing daily and installing Microsoft Edge. The sweepstakes are only valid in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. In addition to the grand prize, Microsoft will award $10,000 to two runners-up.

Microsoft’s enticing sweepstakes unveiled

Microsoft is also donating up to $500,000 to the World Wildlife Fund and UNICEF, contributing $5 for every participant who earns more than 50 entries. Microsoft Rewards has been praised for its benefits, especially for users already within the Microsoft ecosystem.

Users can earn points by performing basic tasks like Bing searches, browsing with Edge, and playing games on Xbox Game Pass. These points can be redeemed for rewards such as battle passes for popular games, vouchers for different stores, and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. For those accustomed to using Google and Chrome, Bing offers a competitive user experience for most day-to-day searches and is a viable alternative.

With this significant incentive, Microsoft hopes to entice more users to its platform. If you’re in one of the eligible countries and haven’t tried Microsoft Rewards yet, this might be the perfect opportunity to explore what it has to offer and potentially become a millionaire in the process.