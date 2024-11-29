Microsoft’s Xbox game store on hold

Google has responded to Microsoft's claims it has built an Xbox game store on Android but can’t launch it. “Microsoft has always been able to offer their Android users the ability to play and purchase Xbox games directly from their app – they've simply chosen not to"… — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 28, 2024

Microsoft has developed an Xbox game store within its app on Android, ready to go live, but the company is currently unable to launch it. The uncertainty stems from ongoing legal proceedings and regulatory barriers impacting the tech giant’s ability to roll out the new feature. Microsoft announced a few weeks ago that players would soon be able to purchase and play Xbox games directly from the Xbox app on Android.

However, as of late November, the feature remains inactive.

Microsoft says it’s ready to let you play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android, but it’s waiting for a court to make a final decision on a Google ruling https://t.co/Lva2fGks9X — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 27, 2024

According to a Microsoft representative, the delay is due to a temporary administrative stay granted by the courts, which prevents Microsoft from launching these new functionalities as planned. The crux of the issue revolves around a court order aimed at opening up competition and ending the mandate for apps to use Google Play Billing.

Microsoft's Android gaming store is predictably delayed, because Google is obv. gonna do everything in its power to stop it from happening: https://t.co/Eb1sbxiiIJ#Xbox — Jez (@JezCorden) November 27, 2024

Xbox store remains in legal limbo

Judge James Donato recently granted Google a stay following accusations that the Android app store operates as an illegal monopoly. This stay has stalled Microsoft’s plans, leaving the launch in limbo until the court reaches a final decision.

DEAR GAME DEVELOPERS, please consider Xbox Play Anywhere for your next game. My insanely fractured schedule begs you. Why Microsoft is running out of time to grow this crucially important feature: https://t.co/azLh2SclWE#Xbox — Jez (@JezCorden) November 25, 2024

Following the publication of this news, Google spokesperson Dan Jackson reiterated the company’s stance, stating that Microsoft has always been able to offer game purchases through their app but has chosen not to. He emphasized that the court’s order could jeopardize the security and safety of the Google Play ecosystem, which aims to support all users, not just the major gaming companies like Microsoft and Epic. Despite the setbacks, Microsoft remains committed to expanding its mobile app store strategy.

What remains unclear is why, despite the legal constraints, Microsoft cannot mirror game purchase systems like those used by Steam and PlayStation, which already incorporate features like Xbox Cloud Gaming. The situation continues to be dynamic, with further updates anticipated as legal proceedings progress.