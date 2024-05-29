Minneapolis Fed president suggests pausing rate cuts

The President of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, Neel Kashkari, has put forward the idea of halting interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve until inflation takes a significant upward turn. According to Kashkari, if inflation continues to persist, it could potentially justify the central bank raising interest rates.

The outlook on interest rates’ future has sparked different opinions among leading central banks. The U.S Federal Reserve seems to adopt firmer strategies attributed to the relatively high inflation rates. In contrast, the European Central Bank prefers to keep lower rates due to concerns about potential economic growth slowdown.

Furthermore, the Bank of Japan remains ambiguous in their intents, resisting to definitively indicate their plans. This divergence in strategies among major global banks represents contrasting economic environments and the tightrope that these institutions are walking between inflation control and economic growth.

Kashkari, discussing scenarios that could lead to the Fed considering rate reductions, noted that there would need to be “Many more months of positive inflation data” before he could feel confident in doing so. He strongly emphasized the requirement to keep the possibilities open to all potential outcomes.

Halting rate cuts amid inflation concerns

Despite Kashkari’s current ineligibility to vote in the Federal Open Market Committee rate decisions this year, he remains actively involved in policy discussions. His voting eligibility will be reinstated in 2026.

Current U.S. inflation trends depict a slight slowdown, with growth being slightly less than expected. At a 3.4% annual increase, it is a relief to policymakers. Kashkari retains hope in the Federal Reserve’s capability to achieve a 2% inflation target, urging cautiousness against rapid rate reductions and emphasizing the need for patience.

Kashkari hinted at possible future increases in the target rate but argued against making premature goal adjustments. It stands clear that opinions regarding the future of interest rates among influential central banks continue to be diverse.

In the past, Kashkari suggested that the Fed could benefit from delaying alterations to interest rates for an “extended period,” to reach its inflation target. He further reasoned that delaying changes would let the Fed monitor ongoing economic trends and adjust the rate accordingly to ensure steady growth.