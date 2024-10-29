Minneapolis man arrested after police standoff

John Sawchak, a Minneapolis man, was arrested early Monday morning after an hourslong standoff with police. Sawchak allegedly shot his neighbor, Davis Moturi, in the neck on Wednesday. Police say Sawchak had been holed up in his house for several days before finally surrendering.

The standoff involved a significant police presence, including a SWAT team, drones, and crisis negotiators. According to authorities, attempts to contact Sawchak via phone and email were unsuccessful. Officers eventually sent a phone into his home to facilitate communication.

Police had learned from Sawchak’s family and psychiatrist that he had mental health issues and potentially had knowledge of explosives. The incident began when Sawchak allegedly shot Moturi from inside his home while Moturi was cutting down a tree that had been the subject of a dispute between the two neighbors. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara addressed the lengthy delay in bringing Sawchak into custody.

He acknowledged the challenges his officers faced in making contact with the suspect. “We had no reason to suspect that he would shoot the neighbor from inside the house,” O’Hara admitted.

Minneapolis standoff ends in arrest

However, he conceded that the department had failed to protect Moturi in this instance. Sawchak now faces several charges, including second-degree attempted murder, stalking, and harassment. During the standoff, police ensured that any neighbors in the vicinity could evacuate, though no one chose to leave.

Mayor Jacob Frey, who was present at the scene, defended the police department’s efforts. “Our officers are working tirelessly, under-resourced, understaffed and doing everything possible to make sure that this city is safe,” Frey stated. The incident prompted criticism from several Minneapolis City Council members, who expressed concern over the police department’s handling of the situation.

In response to a letter of criticism, Chief O’Hara held a press conference. He expressed his disappointment at the lack of communication from elected officials seeking facts about the incident. Despite the controversy, both O’Hara and Frey maintained that the police were doing their best under difficult circumstances.

Council member Andrea Jenkins additionally stressed the importance of taking violent criminals off the streets. However, she acknowledged the complexities involved in law enforcement. This arrest is part of broader concerns regarding public safety in Minneapolis, where other recent violent incidents have also drawn attention.