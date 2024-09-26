Minnesota divided on Walz and Vance

  • News

Minnesota Divided

Minnesotans are sharply divided in their opinions on Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Governor Tim Walz, according to the latest polling data.

With Governor Walz now running for vice president alongside Kamala Harris, public sentiment regarding his time in office reveals a polarized electorate. The poll, conducted between September 16 and September 18, 2024, among 800 likely Minnesota voters, found that 53% approve of Walz’s performance as governor, while 44% disapprove.

Independent voters, in particular, tend to view Walz unfavorably. Among those who do not identify with either major political party, slightly over half expressed disapproval.

The poll shows Minnesotans divided almost equally on whether they view Walz favorably in his campaign for vice president, with 48% holding a favorable opinion and 47% an unfavorable one.

Walz’s counterpart, Republican Sen. JD Vance, is similarly polarizing: 91% of Democrats view him unfavorably, while 93% of Republicans hold a favorable view. Independent voters are split on both figures, with Walz’s unfavorable ratings being slightly higher.

Looking back at crucial events during Walz’s tenure, opinions are mixed.

Minnesotans divided on governor’s tenure

The poll revealed that 52% approve of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, whereas 46% disapprove.

Meanwhile, his response to the protests and riots after George Floyd’s murder garnered 44% approval and 52% disapproval. Supporters commend Walz for his leadership during challenging times. “I think he did as good a job as could be expected,” said Bill Engels of St.

Louis Park. Charles Dolson, a Bemidji attorney, praised Walz, saying, “He did a phenomenal job as governor.”

However, critics view his tenure less favorably. “We had a riot on the George Floyd situation and he did nothing about it,” said Wayne Charles of Kenyon, who considers Walz to be the poorest governor in his lifetime.

Opinions on Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, who would succeed Walz if he is elected vice president, remain largely unknown. Nearly half of the respondents (47%) said they were unsure about their opinion of her. The findings on Walz’s tenure and other political figures come from interviews conducted with 800 likely Minnesota voters.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

