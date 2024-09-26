Missouri executes Marcellus Williams despite pleas

Missouri executed Marcellus Williams for the 1998 killing of a woman on Tuesday. The execution took place at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Williams was convicted of the murder in 2001.

His legal team and supporters had argued that new DNA evidence proved his innocence. However, these claims were rejected by the courts. The case gained attention in recent years.

Execution despite DNA evidence

Numerous advocates, including the victim’s family members, called for clemency. The family said the execution would not bring their loved one back.

They also cited concerns over possible wrongful conviction. Despite their pleas, the state’s governor declined to intervene. The execution went ahead as scheduled.

Williams maintained his innocence until the end. His case continues to be a point of contention in the debate over the death penalty and wrongful convictions in the United States.