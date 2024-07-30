Monsignor Burrill sues Grindr over privacy breach

Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill, a former official of the U.S. bishops’ conference, has brought a lawsuit against Grindr, a popular gay dating app. Burrill alleges that Grindr sold his private data to third parties, exposing his personal information and potentially breaching privacy laws.

According to Burrill, this violation of privacy led to his being targeted, tracked and his personal details publicly disclosed, significantly impacting his reputation and career. As a result, Burrill is seeking damages. Grindr, however, has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Accusations of Burrill’s use of Grindr led to his resignation in 2021 to avoid potential disruptions within the bishops’ conference. These allegations suggested Burrill’s mobile device was frequently active on Grindr, even during his diplomatic trips on behalf of the bishops’ conference.

Fulfilling various roles including associate general secretary in 2016 and general secretary in 2020, Burrill had a significant career within the USCCB.

Burrill’s Grindr lawsuit reshapes privacy debates

Following his resignation, he resumed his church duties in La Crosse in 2022.

This controversy has sparked extensive debates around the ethical standards in journalism, particularly the disclosure of private information involving public figures. Critics argue that such disclosures can be used unfairly and might resemble anti-gay bias. Yet, others maintain that these exposures are key in enforcing transparency and accountability in those holding power.

Importantly, Burrill’s lawsuit raises questions around the privacy rights of public figures. His involvement in discussions around sexual abuse within the church and his high-ranking role have spotlighted the church’s handling of these issues. His lawsuit has stimulated wider conversations about the personal privacy of public figures, prompting many to question the balance between personal privacy and public interest.

The extent of a high-ranking priest’s power and influence has been discussed, with some suggesting that a vicar general in a major archdiocese could have more influence. The implications of Burrill’s case are yet to be understood, but it’s certain that it could catalyze major changes within the Church and potentially influence its future trajectory.