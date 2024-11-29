Mortal Kombat 1 expansions canceled after poor sales

The future of the Mortal Kombat franchise is uncertain after claims that developer NetherRealm Studios has canceled plans for additional downloadable content (DLC) for Mortal Kombat 1. According to a rumor from a verified insider known as “FateUnknown,” the poor sales performance of the “Khaos Reigns” expansion has led to the cancellation of Kombat Pack 3 and a second story expansion. While Kombat Pack 2 is still set to release with new characters like Conan the Barbarian and the T-1000 from Terminator 2, no further expansions are expected.

There is a possibility that a few more characters might be added due to work already completed on them, but this remains uncertain. The news has sparked discussions among Mortal Kombat fans, with some expressing disappointment over the DLC cancellation and others criticizing the content and pricing strategy of the expansions. The community is now speculating on the future of NetherRealm and its projects, with some calling for a focus on other potential titles like a new Injustice game.

Future of Mortal Kombat DLC

NetherRealm Studios has been reached out for comment on these claims, but no response has been received yet. Warner Bros.

has previously shown a commitment to continuing the Mortal Kombat series, with CEO David Zaslav mentioning the franchise in future game development plans. Ed Boon, the series head, also noted that NetherRealm has been working on its next game even before the release of Mortal Kombat 1. As fans await official updates from NetherRealm Studios on their next steps, the decision to cancel further Mortal Kombat 1 DLC has left the community divided.

Some are enjoying the existing content, while others are eager to see what the future holds for the iconic fighting game franchise.