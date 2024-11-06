Musk’s Trump endorsement hurts Tesla sales

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has become increasingly involved in partisan politics, which could potentially impact the electric vehicle maker’s customer base and market appeal. Musk recently appeared at a rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, showing support for a candidate who has vowed to roll back environmental progress. This move has sparked controversy, as a significant portion of Tesla’s primary customers identify as climate-conscious Democrats.

Research from Edmunds found that 31% of car shoppers are now less likely to consider purchasing a Tesla due to Musk’s political views. Surveys also show that 46% of potential EV buyers identify as Democrats, compared to 21% of Republicans. Tesla’s U.S. sales have decreased by 4.5% through September, despite an 8.7% rise in overall EV sales.

This trend highlights the potential impact of Musk’s political stance on the company’s performance. Traditionally, major public companies and CEOs avoid overt political partisanship to prevent alienating potential customers.

Musk’s politics and Tesla’s challenges

Musk’s embrace of Trump represents a divergence from this norm, drawing no apparent objections from Tesla’s board. Musk’s political gamble is particularly puzzling given Tesla’s history of benefiting from Democratic policies, such as an Obama-era $465 million loan and substantial federal tax credits under Biden that have made Teslas more affordable. Musk’s alignment with Trump, who aims to end federal rebates for EV buyers and dismiss the urgency of climate change, poses risks to the company.

Additionally, Musk has amplified election falsehoods and disparaging remarks on social media platform X, raising concerns about his potential influence in a Trump administration. Despite these concerns, investors often focus more on Tesla’s financial performance than Musk’s politics. The company’s recent financial results, including higher profit margins and a promising sales outlook for 2025, have buoyed the stock.

However, Musk’s maverick leadership style, characterized by polarizing social media remarks and controversial public statements, has cost him at times. The Securities and Exchange Commission fined him $20 million over misleading tweets about Tesla going private, and his anti-DEI and anti-transgender remarks have drawn sharp criticism. As Tesla navigates this complex landscape, the company’s future success will depend on balancing innovation and customer loyalty amidst Musk’s unpredictable political forays.