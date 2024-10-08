Musk’s viral jump at Trump rally

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), made a surprise appearance at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5. Musk, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and an “Occupy Mars” T-shirt, leaped into the air as he entered the stage, a moment that quickly went viral on social media. President Trump introduced Musk as the man who “saved free speech” and praised him as a “rocket builder.” The image of Musk’s jump was captured by many attendees and shared widely online, sparking a flood of memes and humorous comments.

Social media users compared Musk’s leap to various pop culture references and funny images. One X user joked, “Elon Musk jumps like a homeschool kid,” while another said, “Elon Musk decided to jump at Trump’s Election Rally — and immediately became a meme hero.” People edited Musk’s jump into famous scenes from movies and video games, like Dirty Dancing and Super Mario. Musk also gave a short speech at the rally, stressing the importance of the upcoming election.

Musk’s viral rally leap

“I think this election is the most important election of our lifetime. President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution.

He must win to preserve democracy in America. This is a must-win situation, must win,” Musk said. The viral moment was a rare case where Donald Trump was not the main target of jokes or praise at a public event.

One X user quipped, “Elon Musk providing Donald Trump the rare opportunity of not being the most ridiculous, embarrassing person in a picture.”

As the internet continues to talk about Musk’s jump, it’s clear that the business leader’s enthusiastic display has made a lasting impression, mixing political support with viral humor.