Naidu tackles Andhra Pradesh’s social media misuse

N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and President of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), is confronting administrative issues from Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s prior government. Currently, Naidu’s tasks include reinvigorating the state economy and modernizing the crippled infrastructure.

Naidu has significantly utilized IT in administration, transforming Andhra Pradesh’s governance. His ambition is to make the state an economic beacon, particularly focusing on Information Technology, Agriculture, and Manufacturing.

Working avidly to enhance farmers and rural citizen’s lives, Naidu is introducing welfare schemes. His dynamic leadership and forward-thinking plans aim to lead the state towards prosperous, sustainable growth.

Presently, Naidu is addressing the misuse of social media by village and ward volunteers. Despite governmental changes, these persistent issues continue, fuelling local community tension. Naidu urges responsible social media conduct among volunteers, hoping to cultivate a more harmonious community.

Training and awareness programs are being launched to enlighten local volunteers on appropriate social media use. These initiatives aim to quell misinformation and discord and promote a more interconnected, enlightened community.

Naidu’s approach to Andhra Pradesh’s social media issues

Naidu’s ultimate aim is to encourage respectful, responsible social media use that fosters unity, respect, and understanding.

Volunteers typically manage groups on platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram to oversee welfare scheme implementation. However, these platforms are misused to criticize TDP. This misuse, veering away from their original purpose, prompts authorities to contemplate actions to ensure their sole use for facilitating welfare schemes.

In response, the government has issued directives instructing volunteers to dismantle their social media groups by a specific deadline. An easy and accessible reporting option is provided for any post-deadline group activities. The public is assured this is not intended to curb freedom of expression but to protect the country’s integrity and citizen safety.

Government instructions direct village/ward secretariat staff to raise awareness about this issue and ensure all links to these groups are severed. In addition, local authorities must provide the necessary information to law enforcement agencies to aid investigations and establish trust and transparency as core societal values.

Comprehensive reports on all disbanded social media groups, including activities, engagement levels, and reasons for disbandment, will be prepared by municipal commissioners and mandal parishad officials. This move aims to address and prevent similar issues in the future, ensuring social media platforms’ beneficial use.