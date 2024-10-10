Nasa selects Rocket Lab for Mars study

NASA has awarded a contract to Rocket Lab to study alternative concepts for the Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission. The company aims to deliver the samples collected by the Perseverance rover at a reduced cost and earlier timeline compared to current projections, which estimate expenses as high as $11 billion and a return date no sooner than 2040. Rocket Lab was not initially included in the June 2024 selections but was later re-evaluated and chosen for the study contract.

NASA confirmed that the selection process allows for later additions at the selection official’s discretion. The contract amount for the study is $625,000. Peter Beck, Chief Executive of Rocket Lab, emphasized the innovation and affordability of their proposed mission concept.

Their architecture involves using their developing Neutron rocket along with other spacecraft projects.

Nasa explores affordable sample return

The plan includes two Neutron launches approximately two weeks apart: one carrying an Earth Return Orbiter (ERO) and another a lander equipped with a Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV).

The Perseverance rover would then rendezvous with the lander, transferring collected samples to the MAV, which would launch into Mars orbit. The ERO would collect these samples for return to Earth. Rocket Lab highlighted their relevant experience in planetary science missions, citing their work on the CAPSTONE lunar mission, Varda’s spacecraft, and the ESCAPADE Mars smallsat mission.

Several other companies are also working on NASA-funded MSR studies, including Blue Origin, Aerojet Rocketdyne, and SpaceX. NASA aims to complete these studies by the fall, using them to refine the current MSR architecture and seek ways to reduce costs and accelerate the return of samples. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed optimism about these efforts, suggesting a more affordable and expedited Mars Sample Return compared to previous proposals.

