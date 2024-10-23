Navy mourns loss of two aviators

The U.S. Navy has announced that Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay Evans and Lt.

US Navy identifies the two aviators killed in the EA-18G crash near Mount Rainier. Both women were a key part of the Growler role during the deployment in the Red Sea targeting Houthi sites in Yemen.

Serena Wileman, both 31 and from California, died last week during a training flight near Mount Rainier in Washington state.

Eternal Father, strong to save,

Whose arm hath bound the restless wave,

Who bidd'st the mighty ocean deep

Its own appointed limits keep,

O hear us when we cry to thee

For those in peril on the sea

The two naval aviators were aboard an EA-18G Growler jet aircraft that crashed shortly after they returned from a nine-month tour in Yemen. Evans and Wileman served as part of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, also known as the “Zappers.” They carried out strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen. The U.S. Navy said Evans played a crucial role in developing and executing new warfare tactics.

BREAKING: The two aviators who were missing after a Navy Growler crashed east of Mount Rainier last week have died, officials said Sunday.

She earned the distinction of Growler Tactics Instructor of the Year and received multiple Single Action Air Medals and Strike Flight Air Medals. Evans also participated in the all-women Super Bowl flyover last year, which marked 50 years of women being Navy pilots. Wileman was also highly decorated, with three Strike Flight Air Medals awarded between December 2023 and April 2024.

She was known for her bright personality and genuine care for others.

My heart breaks for the families tonight. Please join me in lifting up the Oak Harbor and Whidbey Island community in prayer. Fair winds and following seas, Shipmates.

Navy mourns fallen aviators

The Navy discovered the wreckage on Wednesday at approximately 6,000 feet altitude in a remote, steep, and heavily wooded area east of Mount Rainier.

Soldiers from the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) based at nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord assisted in the search. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and salvage and recovery efforts are ongoing, according to Navy officials. The names of the crew members were disclosed following Department of Defense protocol, which mandates a 24-hour period after notifying next of kin.

Electronic Attack Squadron 130 recently completed a deployment to the Middle East with Carrier Air Wing 3 embarked on the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in July. Most EA-18G squadrons, including this one, are based out of Whidbey Island.

The EA-18G Growler is a variant of the F/A-18 Super Hornet and is equipped with an electronic warfare suite. The U.S. Navy expressed profound sadness over the loss of these two dedicated naval officers, highlighting their significant contributions both in and out of the cockpit. The tragedy marks a significant loss for the Naval aviation community, which continues to support the families of the fallen aviators and investigate the incident to prevent future occurrences.