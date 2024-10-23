  • News

New hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2

Hearing Features

Apple announced new Hearing Health features for AirPods Pro 2 at its September iPhone event. These features aim to enhance hearing protection and provide clinical-grade hearing assistance.

The capabilities include a hearing test for user awareness and the ability to fine-tune the earbuds based on test results to serve as hearing aids.

Despite the global rollout of iOS 18.1 next week, these new features will initially only be available to users in the United States and Canada. This geographic limitation is likely due to the need for regulatory approval in other regions before the features can be expanded worldwide.

New hearing assist options explained

Users in the US and Canada can access these new features by updating their iPhone or iPad to iOS 18.1 and navigating to the Hearing Health options in the AirPods settings. The features are compatible with both the Lightning and USB-C versions of AirPods Pro 2. Apple’s move to limit the availability of these health features underscores the complexities involved in rolling out health-related technologies that meet local regulatory standards.

Users in other countries will need to wait before they can benefit from these advanced hearing capabilities until Apple receives further approvals. For those eligible, the iOS 18.1 update will be released to the public next week, bringing an array of improvements and new features. Hearing Health will be a significant highlight for AirPods Pro 2 users in the US and Canada.

NewsReports Staff

