Apple announced new Hearing Health features for AirPods Pro 2 at its September iPhone event. These features aim to enhance hearing protection and provide clinical-grade hearing assistance.

This is going to be a game changer for everyone but especially the elderly with mild hearing loss who don’t want to wear hearing aid because they (wrongly) think it looks embarrassing. Oh, and AirPods cost a lot less than fancy hearing aids! https://t.co/nbGUNR4d4g — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) October 21, 2024

The capabilities include a hearing test for user awareness and the ability to fine-tune the earbuds based on test results to serve as hearing aids.

Interviewed about Apple AirPods Pro 2 becoming an OTC hearing aid and more. Exciting news! https://t.co/Xuts6Eo8ji — Justin S. Golub (@jsgolub) October 21, 2024

Despite the global rollout of iOS 18.1 next week, these new features will initially only be available to users in the United States and Canada. This geographic limitation is likely due to the need for regulatory approval in other regions before the features can be expanded worldwide.

New hearing assist options explained

ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis visit’s Apple Fantasia Lab, a one-of-its kind audio lab where Apple engineers have spent years working on technology that can turn a set of Airpods into a hearing aid. https://t.co/OTNleUPswU #HLTH2024 pic.twitter.com/5yAVnn5a4A — Evan Kirstel #B2B #TechFluencer (@EvanKirstel) October 22, 2024

Users in the US and Canada can access these new features by updating their iPhone or iPad to iOS 18.1 and navigating to the Hearing Health options in the AirPods settings. The features are compatible with both the Lightning and USB-C versions of AirPods Pro 2. Apple’s move to limit the availability of these health features underscores the complexities involved in rolling out health-related technologies that meet local regulatory standards.

Apple will launch a hearing aid feature for AirPods Pro 2 next week with iOS 18.1 🚨 pic.twitter.com/E123qbh2zu — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) October 21, 2024

Users in other countries will need to wait before they can benefit from these advanced hearing capabilities until Apple receives further approvals. For those eligible, the iOS 18.1 update will be released to the public next week, bringing an array of improvements and new features. Hearing Health will be a significant highlight for AirPods Pro 2 users in the US and Canada.