New Mario & Luigi: Brothership trailer released

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the upcoming game “Mario & Luigi: Brothership.” The trailer, titled “Making Memories in Concordia,” introduces players to the vibrant world of Concordia and some of the characters they will encounter on their adventure. The trailer showcases the game’s colorful environments, from bustling marketplaces to peaceful landscapes. It also provides a glimpse into the interactions and stories that will unfold as Mario and Luigi explore Concordia.

According to Nintendo’s website, the game’s story revolves around the brothers setting sail on Shipshape Island, a unique combination of a ship and an island. They will journey through the vast world of Concordia, launching out of Shipshape’s cannon to visit, explore, and quest through various islands, ranging from tropical rainforests to bustling cities. Along the way, Mario and Luigi will meet new friends, such as Connie and Snoutlet (who is definitely not a pig).

New trailer showcases Concordia’s wonders

They will also encounter familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom, like Peach and Bowser, who may either help or hinder them on their journey. “Mario & Luigi: Brothership” is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on November 7, 2024.

Pre-orders for the game have already gone live, with certain goodies available in select regions. Fans of the series are excited about the game’s engaging environment and familiar yet fresh gameplay mechanics. Nintendo continues to build anticipation for this highly awaited release, and it appears that “Mario & Luigi: Brothership” is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the year.

With a price tag of $59.99 / £49.99, “Mario & Luigi: Brothership” promises to deliver a classic and engaging 2D Mario experience. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await more information and trailers to further immerse themselves in the world of Concordia.