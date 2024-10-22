Greenland’s capital Nuuk is set to open a new international airport at the end of November. The airport expansion will allow larger aircraft to land for the first time. This paves the way for direct flights from the US and Europe.

The new extended runway and sleek terminal building will enable planes carrying over 300 passengers to fly directly from Copenhagen. Next summer, United Airlines will begin flying from New York, making Nuuk Greenland’s main travel hub. Currently, only small planes can take off and land at Nuuk Airport.

Passengers wishing to fly overseas must first take a 200-mile flight north to Kangerlussuaq, a remote former military airport. Jacob Nitter Sorensen, CEO of Air Greenland, calls the new airport “a big game-changer.” He notes it will shorten travel time and decrease flight production costs. Ticket prices are already lower.

As demand grows, the airline hopes to add new routes and potentially invest in new aircraft. “A flight from Europe to Nuuk is a little more than four hours,” says Jens Lauridsen, chief executive of Greenland Airports. “From the US East Coast is also four hours.

So we’re placed right in the middle. There is a very, very big interest from all major carriers in Europe.”

Construction was challenging given the cold conditions and short summer season.

New international travel hub

The cost of obtaining explosives ballooned after the war in Ukraine began. The three airports are costing over $800m, partly financed by Denmark following concerns over Chinese investment. While there was initial public skepticism over costs and environmental impact, support has grown.

“This is an airport for a modern Greenland,” said Nuuk resident Karen Motzfeldt. “I look forward to having a shorter route for Copenhagen, Iceland, or maybe London Heathrow.”

Politicians hope the new infrastructure will boost sectors like mining and tourism. “In all these cases, infrastructure is key.

It makes everything easier,” said Naaja Nathanielsen, Greenland’s Minister of Business, Trade, and Mineral Resources. With larger cargo planes soon able to land in Nuuk, more goods can come in and exports can more easily go out. Foreign visitors came to Greenland in record numbers last year, rising 36.5% to over 140,000.

With more flight options, tourism is projected to grow further. Many tourism businesses in Nuuk are eagerly preparing for the expected boom. However, Greenland needs more hotel rooms, local guides, and workers.

There are concerns about developing tourism too fast. “I sense that it’s going to really change the map of Greenland,” said Business Minister Naaja Nathanielsen. “This will bring a lot of good, but also some changes we’ll probably need to adjust to.”