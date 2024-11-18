New trailer highlights classic Pokémon games

Nintendo recently released a new trailer showcasing classic Pokémon games available on the Nintendo Switch Online service. The trailer focuses on beloved titles from the Nintendo 64 era, including Pokémon Puzzle League, Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Stadium, and Pokémon Stadium 2. Fans can also enjoy the Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team through the service.

However, access to many of these games requires a subscription to the premium ‘Expansion Pack’ tier of Nintendo Switch Online. Despite the addition of these classic titles, there has been a growing demand from the community for the inclusion of mainline Pokémon games. Fans have expressed their desire to play games like Pokémon Red and Blue on the Switch, as well as the interconnected functionality of the Pokémon Stadium games.

Classic Pokémon games on Switch

Nintendo has reported an increase in subscribers for the ‘Expansion Pack’ since its launch in 2021, although overall membership has seen a year-over-year decrease. The company remains silent on the potential release of mainline Pokémon games for the service.

Speculation suggests that the delay in adding these titles may be due to ongoing plans for remakes or enhanced compatibility with modern features like Pokémon Home. For now, fans can enjoy the available spin-off games while hoping for the eventual inclusion of their favorite mainline titles. The expanding library of classic games on Nintendo Switch Online offers a nostalgic experience for Pokémon enthusiasts.

As the service continues to grow, it remains to be seen which beloved Pokémon games will join the lineup next.