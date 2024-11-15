New York Fed reports rising household debt

Americans fell a bit further behind on their credit cards and other loans last quarter, as household debt reached an all-time high, according to a report released Wednesday by the New York Federal Reserve. The numbers offered a mixed overall picture of how borrowers are faring in the face of lingering high interest rates. Mortgage delinquencies bumped up slightly but remained near their two-decade lows, as homeowners continued to benefit from low, locked-in monthly payments.

However, there were signs of stress elsewhere: The share of credit card balances more than 30 days past due hit 11.1%, the highest since early 2012. The total share of debt in delinquency inched up to 3.5%, from 3.2% in the spring.

Rising delinquency amidst record debt

The country’s overall debt load reached a new peak of $17.9 trillion, driven by growth in mortgage, auto, credit card, education, and other consumer debt. In a positive development, incomes have grown faster than borrowing, according to researchers from the NY Fed, meaning that most households may be better positioned to handle their obligations. The country’s collective debt-to-income ratio in the third quarter was 82%, compared to 86% pre-pandemic.

Growing delinquencies appeared to be concentrated among younger and possibly lower-income borrowers, who are more likely to be dealing with credit card debt or a car loan than a mortgage, the researchers noted. “Although household balances continue to rise in nominal terms, growth in income has outpaced debt,” Donghoon Lee, economic research adviser at the New York Fed, said in a statement. “Still, elevated delinquency rates reveal stress for many households, even amid some moderation in delinquency trends this quarter.”