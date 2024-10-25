Nintendo playtest leaks reveal new game

Nintendo recently launched a playtest for a new online game, but despite the company’s request for discretion, participants quickly began sharing screenshots, videos, and even streaming the game. Nintendo has been issuing copyright takedowns to contain the leaks, but the footage continues to circulate online. The playtest was promoted as a limited opportunity, available only in select locations worldwide.

The fact that Nintendo is swiftly issuing takedowns indicates they are taking the situation seriously. However, some believe that if Nintendo truly wanted to keep the playtest under wraps, they could have used stricter measures like non-disclosure agreements. The leaked gameplay shows an unconventional third-person MMO where players move blocks around a planet’s surface.

Characters can swing like Spider-Man using ropes and attach to various surfaces.

Nintendo’s challenge with containing leaks

The objective is to arrange blocks and build higher structures, with a player progression system and a shop to unlock new tools.

While the game currently appears sparse, players have found it entertaining. It’s possible that Nintendo is using this playtest as a prototype for future projects or plans to expand it with additional features. Despite the leaks, feedback from participants has been positive, praising the fluid movement mechanics and stable performance.

However, some critics feel the game lacks direction and the typical Nintendo charm. As the playtest continues, it remains to be seen how Nintendo will handle further leaks and feedback. The outcome could influence their approach to similar tests in the future, potentially leading to more controlled environments to avoid such issues.

Overall, while the playtest has provided Nintendo with valuable data on player interactions and server load, it has also highlighted the challenges of balancing open testing with information security in the gaming industry.