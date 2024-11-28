Nintendo Switch Online adds three SEGA Genesis games

Nintendo has announced the addition of three classic Sega Genesis games to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. The newly added titles are ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron, Vectorman, and Wolf of the Battlefield: MERCS. ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron is the second installment in the cult-classic exploration action game series.

Players control ToeJam and Earl as they attempt to capture invading humans on their home planet Funkotron and restore peace. The game features an engaging storyline and expressive characters. Vectorman is a robot action shooter that tells the story of a planetary cleaning robot who must save Earth from a rebellion by other robots.

Players traverse a mechanized Earth, offering a high-paced action experience with smooth movements.

New Sega Genesis titles added

Wolf of the Battlefield: MERCS is the second installment in the popular action shooting game series.

Players become part of the United States mercenary unit “Wolf Force” and must defeat bosses while combating swarms of enemies using various weapons. The game features an “Arcade Mode” and an “Original Mode” with multiple missions and unique attack abilities. These Sega Genesis titles are available to players who subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier.

The addition of these games follows recent updates to the Game Boy library and the NES collection, demonstrating Nintendo’s commitment to offering a diverse selection of retro games for its fans. The inclusion of these classic Sega Genesis games on the Nintendo Switch Online service allows players to relive beloved titles from previous generations of gaming. It also expands the array of retro games available through the service, providing a comprehensive gaming experience for subscribers.