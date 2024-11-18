nolan and spencer discuss fallout success

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer and TV series showrunner Jonah Nolan recently discussed the growing convergence of gaming IP with TV, film, and other media at the Paley Center for Media’s International Council Summit in New York. Spencer emphasized that the decision to adapt “Fallout” into a TV drama series was driven by Nolan’s passion for the property. This gave Microsoft and “Fallout” game creator Todd Howard confidence that Nolan would respect and enhance the game’s creative DNA in a new medium.

“We don’t have to do a television show or a movie for any of the individual properties, so it better be something that we do with someone we trust, with someone we think will raise the bar for what the franchise stands for,” Spencer said. Nolan, known for his work on “Westworld” and “Person of Interest,” compared adapting “Fallout” to his experience working on “The Dark Knight” Batman trilogy with his brother Christopher Nolan. He pursued Howard for years before finally getting a call back and hitting it off over lunch.

“About half of my career has been original work in film and TV, and half of it has been adaptations. And I used to joke that my favorite adaptations were dead authors, because dead authors don’t have a lot of notes,” Nolan said.

Nolan and Spencer discuss adaptation journey

Season 1 of “Fallout” was a massive hit, garnering 16 Emmy nominations including best drama series. Season 2 is now in production in Los Angeles. Spencer and Nolan also discussed the importance of engaging with fans and social media creators to help extend the franchise’s reach.

This means giving up some control over the IP and allowing individuals to use it as a vehicle for their own creativity. When asked about the possibility of another iteration of “Halo” as a TV series, Spencer indicated a qualified yes, emphasizing the collaborative process between the video game world and television and movies. “As an old video game builder, for the longest time I’d say we had some envy of Hollywood and the creation process,” Spencer said.

“I see it now as more of a collaborative process than it was historically, between the video game world and television and movies. Finding the right partnership and doing new things is what this job is about.”