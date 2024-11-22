Northern California braces for bomb cyclone

If you're looking for an excuse to delay your travel today. THIS IS YOUR SIGN. In flashing neon letters! It will only be a winter wonderland in the sense that you'll be wondering where the heck you are on any given patch of land. pic.twitter.com/nwZDdb17Zy — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) November 19, 2024

The powerful atmospheric river and bomb cyclone have brought heavy rain, snow, and strong winds to Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. At least two people have died in Washington State due to falling trees. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a rare high-risk alert for excessive rainfall across northwestern California.

Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected, with some areas potentially receiving more than 8 inches. This could result in record-breaking rainfall of 16 inches or more when combined with previous precipitation. Residents along California’s Pacific shore are preparing for potential flooding by filling sandbags.

Deeply concerned about the impacts of this storm on everyone in western Washington, and my thoughts are with the loved ones of those who have passed away. https://t.co/KGbY5Da5ml — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) November 20, 2024

Here is a list of what is FULLY blocked from fallen trees and/or downed power lines. -EB & WB SR 164 at SE 368th Pl (MP 5) SE of Auburn

-EB & WB SR 18 is closed btwn I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Road

-NB & SB SR 169/Renton-Maple Valley Rd are closed at SE Jones Road (MP 19) — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 20, 2024

Northern California flooding and damage prep

Multiple landslides have already struck Northern California, with one causing a vehicle crash on Highway 281. Authorities are working to identify and respond to flooded and snow-covered roads.

🫡 Shout out to Buoy 46005! The center of the strong oceanic cyclone passed almost right overhead, however, it ceased reporting observations over an hour ago with the last record pressure reading of 952mb… It's likely below 950mb now. #wawx #orwx pic.twitter.com/1haZfFOiIR — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) November 19, 2024

Cal Fire emphasized the importance of being prepared, stating, “Ensure your windshield wiper blades are in good condition, use your headlights for better visibility, and increase the distance between your vehicle and others on the road.”

Nearly 350,000 Washington residents remain without power due to the bomb cyclone, which caused significant damage despite not making landfall. An Amtrak train collided with a fallen tree north of Seattle, but no injuries were reported among the 48 passengers. Forecasters warn that the already saturated soil could lead to increased runoff and flooding as another low-pressure system approaches.

Efforts to prepare and respond to the impacted areas are ongoing, with residents advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to remain safe during the severe weather conditions.