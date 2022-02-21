Nursing Education: Six Ways It’s Transforming

The COVID-19 pandemic caught most healthcare systems worldwide off guard. The pandemic revealed major gaps in healthcare, especially in the area of nursing education.

We all know that nurses manage patients at the bedside. In today’s environment, however, that is simply not sufficient. Nurses today must prepare to function as leaders. They must meet the diverse needs of patients. Nurses must have a commanding knowledge of the latest in healthcare technology.

The overall goal of nursing education remains the same — the safe delivery of high-quality patient care. However, the modern nurse must prepare to meet the challenges of tomorrow. That is why nursing education also needs to be transformed.

Six Ways the Pandemic Transformed Nursing Education

1. There must be an increase in nursing specializations.

A bachelor of science in nursing launches your career as a registered nurse. But these days, nurses can study further to specialize.

Some examples of nursing specializations include cardiac nursing, psychiatric nursing, pediatric nursing, geriatric nursing, ambulatory care nursing, and much more.

If given the opportunity, nurses should advance their training and education. They can obtain a master of science in nursing or complete an online nurse practitioner program.

These advanced education programs can provide nurses with additional skills to deliver better patient care. Also, advanced nursing education can open up more opportunities for nurses.

2. Nursing education must come to grips with technology.

Technology is transforming the healthcare industry. Medical staff, from nurse administrators to chief nursing officers, need ongoing training in the latest healthcare tech required to do their job.

It’s no longer sufficient to check lab reports or other healthcare details on the computer. Nurses must also know about telecommunication technologies and be equipped to handle this technology to deliver virtual care.

Nurses also need to be familiar with healthcare apps used by patients and how they function, and the data they generate, whether it’s blood pressure, blood glucose levels, etc.

3. More nurses are studying for advanced degrees.

The demand for nurses who can assume senior roles is growing. Often, it requires an advanced degree.

For example, today, pursuing a master’s degree or a doctorate is easier than ever as one can enroll in an online nurse practitioner program.

Nurses with a bachelor’s degree saturate the nursing profession. That is why nurses with advanced degrees can stand out and have better job opportunities, including teaching at colleges, running a hospital nurse department, working for the pharmaceutical industry, or in a government health agency.

An advanced degree also comes with better pay and extra benefits. Nurses can obtain a master’s degree in two years, while a doctorate may require four-five years. However, in the long run, the rewards of advanced degrees are immense.

4. Schools are incorporating holistic healthcare in nursing education.

Most nurses excel at delivering conventional patient care, but the healthcare arena has expanded significantly in recent years.

Patients today are more empowered and informed, and many are strong believers in alternative therapies. Natural remedies and holistic healthcare are dovetailing with conventional medicine in the health and wellness sector.

Integrative nurses who are trained to apply both therapies are becoming more popular and are in more demand. Nursing education also needs to transform in this direction and go beyond teaching a few basic courses on holistic care.

It’s time to incorporate a more holistic approach and provide nurses with greater knowledge about conventional and alternative care.

5. There is an increased need for diversity training.

It’s important that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training be implemented in nursing education to create awareness and understanding of coworkers and patients from diverse backgrounds.

The world has become extremely diverse, and nurses have to cater to patients from all cultures and ethnicities. It is thus important for them to have access to a more inclusive learning environment that acknowledges and confronts all types of racism and bias in healthcare practice.

6. Today’s nurses must prepare for leadership roles.

The demand for nursing leadership is predicted to grow in the coming years. Educating and grooming talented nursing practitioners to step into leadership roles will become a priority.

This has never been more evident than during this pandemic. During the last two years, the challenges in healthcare have led to the early retirement of many nurse leaders.

We must fill significant gaps in nursing leadership. Nurses have had to provide care to patients in an environment where their safety is at risk. They’ve had to deal with grieving families and have had to make tough decisions. Nursing education needs to consider all these aspects and must incorporate leadership skills.

We need nursing leadership in areas other than hospitals. We need nursing voices in the political arena. Nurses must advocate tirelessly for their needs. Successful lobbying in the government needs astute nursing leaders with broad education and experience. Good nursing leadership benefits nurses in general and helps improve patient care.

Overall, as healthcare systems change and as we move towards greater application of technology, inclusiveness and advanced care practices, nursing education also has to transform accordingly.