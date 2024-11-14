Nvidia’s new GeForce Experience app launched

Nvidia has officially launched its new all-in-one PC application, replacing the GeForce Experience and Control Panel. The app is now available for users with Nvidia GPUs in their PCs and laptops. The new Nvidia app simplifies the process of keeping drivers updated and provides quick access to Nvidia’s latest programs.

Users will find a section for the latest driver downloads on the home screen, along with other sections leading to various Nvidia applications. The Library section at the bottom showcases recently opened games and programs, allowing users to launch them directly from the app. The app offers a unified experience, enabling users to fine-tune settings for their games and programs.

They can adjust Optimal Playable Settings, configure displays, enable G-Sync, enhance videos with AI, and optimize GPU performance within the application’s interface. Nvidia states that the new application is 50 percent more responsive than the GeForce Experience and installs in half the time. It also features a redesigned in-game overlay that simplifies access to gameplay recording tools, capable of capturing video in 4K at 120 FPS using AI-powered filters for RTX GPU users.

The app’s Gallery allows users to view their screenshots and new videos.

Nvidia app updates and features

The Nvidia app includes a unified GPU control center for fine-tuning game, program, and driver settings from a single place.

The redesigned in-game overlay provides convenient access to powerful gameplay recording tools, performance monitoring overlays, and game-enhancing filters, including new AI-powered filters for RTX users. Key features of the Nvidia app include quick driver downloads and updates, the redesigned in-game overlay, game and settings optimization, and the ability to redeem bundles and rewards. The app’s modernized UI is designed to be fast and responsive, with a Home tab displaying recent news updates, a Library section for quick access to game settings and driver configurations, and a Discover section highlighting other available Nvidia applications.

The Nvidia Overlay, accessible via Alt+Z or clicking the button on the top right of the app window, provides access to video, screenshot, filter, and overlay options. Users can capture gameplay, desktop, or work in 4K 120 FPS or 8K 60 FPS using the advanced AV1 codec, save clips with Instant Replay, capture high-quality screenshots, and customize settings. The app also includes a new Gallery for organizing and viewing videos and screenshots, as well as a customizable statistic overlay for monitoring hardware stats.

Nvidia plans to continue adding remaining Control Panel options and new features to the app in future updates. The app will soon be optionally bundled as part of Nvidia’s GeForce and Studio Ready drivers, and users won’t need to log into an Nvidia account to use it. This move marks a significant upgrade in user experience and functionality, aiming to streamline various features under a single comprehensive app for Nvidia users.