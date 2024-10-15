Obama criticized for comments on Harris

Former President Barack Obama’s recent comments urging Black men to support Vice President Kamala Harris have sparked controversy and criticism from the Black Men for Trump advisory board. The group accused Obama of engaging in “the worst kind of identity politics” by suggesting that Black men should vote for Harris solely based on her skin color. In a joint statement, the advisory board called Obama’s appeal “deeply insulting,” emphasizing that Black Americans are not a monolith and do not owe their votes to any candidate simply because they share the same race.

The group argued that it is demeaning to suggest that Black men cannot evaluate a candidate’s track record, particularly when they believe Harris has done more harm than good to Black communities. The controversy began when Obama made an unexpected campaign stop last week, specifically addressing Black men and encouraging them to show the same enthusiasm for Harris’ campaign as they did for his own in 2008 and 2012.

Backlash over Obama’s plea to Black men

Obama remarked, “Part of it makes me think – and I’m speaking to men directly – part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

The advisory board accused the former president of perpetuating identity politics and reducing Black men to race-based voting blocs. They argued that the Democratic Party has promoted failed policies that have disrupted generational wealth, undermined Black culture, and contributed to the breakdown of the Black household. Prominent figures signing the statement included conservative activists, former elected officials, political advisers, and current Republican representatives.

The group voiced their support for former President Donald Trump, praising his policies that they believe delivered real results for Black America, such as creating jobs, lowering Black unemployment, launching Opportunity Zones, and securing permanent funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Obama’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the criticism from the Black Men for Trump advisory board. As the campaign season continues, the impact of Obama’s comments and the response from various groups within the Black community will likely remain a topic of discussion and debate.