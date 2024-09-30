OpenAI recently reintroduced its advanced audio mode for ChatGPT after a months-long pause. The updated feature adds five new AI-generated voices, bringing the total to nine options for users. The new voices offer improved accents, memory capabilities and more personalized interactions.

The difference between ChatGPT Advanced Voice & Google and Meta voice is Advanced Voice is multimodal – the model “hears” your voice, emotions & tone. It can make any sound or voice in reply (limited by OpenAI). Other models are text-to-speech. The AI’s text is simply read to you — Ethan Mollick (@emollick) September 26, 2024

Each voice has a distinct tone, style and personality.

Unscripted, unedited, trying to get ChatGPT advanced voice mode to beatbox. And a few other things. pic.twitter.com/Zw8q0KNMRw — Linus Ekenstam (@LinusEkenstam) September 27, 2024

One user discovered he could bypass restrictions and get the AI to sing along to “Eleanor Rigby” by The Beatles. Normally, the AI is not supposed to sing or reproduce copyrighted content.

But by framing it as a game, the user got the chatbot to join in. The AI listens and adapts to the user’s tone, accent and speaking speed for more natural conversations.

openai’s updated voice features

ChatGPT's new voice mode is insane for learning a new language. Literally a private teacher who can correct your pronunciation and help you progress step by step. By far one of the best use cases. (Prompt I used below) pic.twitter.com/tVLrZZzeqb — Paul Couvert (@itsPaulAi) September 27, 2024

It can pick up background noises and casual speech elements like “um” and “ah.”

However, OpenAI has disabled some of these adaptive capabilities for now. The company plans to gradually relax restrictions and allow the AI to do more, within reason. The advanced voice feature is available to OpenAI’s paying subscribers.

Plans start at $20 per month. It supports 50 languages but is not yet available in all regions. The relaunch comes as other tech giants like Google and Meta also introduce AI-powered audio tools.

Google’s version will be free in its Gemini app for Android. Meta is adding celebrity voices like Kristen Bell and John Cena to its chatbots.