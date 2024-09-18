  • News

OpenAI’s o1 model sparks debate on transparency

OpenAI has introduced a new AI model called “Strawberry” or “o1” that boasts advanced reasoning abilities. The model uses a technique called “chain of thought” to solve complex problems step by step.

O1 has shown impressive results in tests, ranking in the 89th percentile on competitive coding questions and among the top 500 high school students in the USA Math Olympiad.

It also performs well on PhD-level questions in various scientific fields. However, OpenAI is keeping the inner workings of o1 hidden from users.

When users ask the model a question, they only see a filtered interpretation of its thought process, not the raw chain of thought.

This has led to a race among hackers and researchers to uncover o1’s raw reasoning.

OpenAI is cracking down on these attempts, sending warning emails and threats of bans to users who try to probe the model’s inner workings. OpenAI says it wants to keep the raw chain of thought private so it can monitor the model’s reasoning for signs of manipulation.

o1 model’s reasoning secrecy

The company also wants to maintain a competitive advantage by not exposing the model’s training data to competitors. Some experts are frustrated by this lack of transparency.

AI researcher Simon Willison says interpretability is crucial for developers working with language models. He believes OpenAI’s decision is a step backward. Others caution against comparing o1’s reasoning to human-level skills, as the way AI models and humans approach problem-solving can be fundamentally different.

Despite these concerns, o1 has the potential to become a valuable tool for researchers in various scientific fields. However, access to the model is expensive, which could limit its use to well-resourced institutions. As AI technology continues to advance, models like o1 are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

But striking the right balance between innovation and accessibility will be key to realizing their full potential.

