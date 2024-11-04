Oprah reveals her favorite things 2024

Oprah Winfrey has released her much-anticipated annual list of her favorite things for 2024. This year’s selection features a variety of items, ranging from Kim Kardashian’s Beats headphones to hand soap from John Legend. “I love finding new products that bring joy and make life a little easier,” Oprah said in a statement.

“This year’s list has something for everyone, from cozy slippers to high-tech gadgets.”

One standout item on the list is the Beats x Kim Kardashian collaboration headphones. The sleek, wireless earbuds come in a range of neutral colors and offer high-quality sound. “These headphones are not only stylish but also deliver incredible audio,” Oprah said.

“They’re perfect for working out or just relaxing at home.”

Another notable pick is the hand soap from John Legend’s skincare line.

The gentle, moisturizing formula is infused with soothing ingredients like lavender and chamomile.

“I’m a big fan of John’s music, and now I’m a fan of his hand soap too,” Oprah said. “It leaves my hands feeling soft and smelling great.”

Other items on the list include a weighted blanket, a smart coffee maker, and a set of colorful kitchen knives. “I tried to include a mix of practical and indulgent items,” Oprah said.

“Whether you’re looking for a gift for someone special or just want to treat yourself, there’s something here for you.”

Oprah’s favorite things list has become a holiday shopping tradition, with many of the featured products selling out quickly. This year’s list is available on Amazon and in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine. “I hope these picks bring a little extra happiness to your holiday season,” Oprah said.

“Happy shopping!”