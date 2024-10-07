Oura Ring Generation 3 on sale

The Oura Ring Generation 3 is on sale, nearly matching its lowest price ever. The current model remains a strong choice for those looking for a stylish, discreet way to track their health until the release of the next-gen Oura Ring 4 on October 15th. The Horizon model in black or silver is available for $299, just $2 away from its best price.

The high-end titanium model is also discounted by $100, with prices starting at $349 in various sizes. While the Oura Ring 3 may not have all the advanced fitness tracking features of smartwatches, it shines in other areas. It can last up to a week on a single charge and excels as a sleep and recovery tracker.

It also tracks light exercise, heart rate, SpO2 levels, and menstrual cycles. Users must pay a $5.99 monthly subscription to access most features, but the Oura smart ring stands out for its quantified meditation sessions and the ability to measure daytime heart rates.

oura Ring sale and tech deals

For those not ready to invest in the upcoming Oura Ring 4, the last-gen model is still an attractive option, providing accurate results and comfort without locking users into a specific ecosystem. In addition to the Oura Ring deal, there are other noteworthy tech discounts available:

– The Logitech G303 Shroud Edition gaming mouse is priced at $69.99 ($70 off), offering USB-C charging and the precise Hero 25K sensor. – The Govee RGBICWW WiFi + Bluetooth Flow Plus Light Bars are down to $37.49 with an on-page coupon.

These color-changing smart lights sync with music and work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. – The Vornado 660 AE Large Air Circulator is available for $99.99 ($30 off). This powerful fan moves air up to 100 feet and integrates with Alexa for convenient control.

Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated health tracker like the Oura Ring or want to take advantage of deals on other tech products, now is an excellent time to make a purchase. Keep an eye out for these limited-time offers to optimize your tech collection.