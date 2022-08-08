Outdoor vs. Indoor Workouts: Pros and Cons

Joining a gym is the first thing that comes to mind whenever we start thinking about fitness. Some people find it quite easy to work out in the gym rather than get fit doing an outdoor workout. On the other side, some homebodies find it hard to go outside and keep up with their fitness routine. Due to this reason, there has always been a hot debate on the effectiveness of both types of fitness routines. Both indoor and outdoor workouts are effective to some extent if performed well. Here, we are going to provide useful insights into outdoor and indoor workouts along with their pros and cons.

Outdoor Workouts

This method serves as a powerful tool for fitness which is inherently different in nature. Its effectiveness mainly depends on geo-location, surrounding environment, personal preferences, and performance.

Pros

Varied Environment

Working outdoor doesn’t feel boring since you experience different environments. For example, if you are walking, jogging, or doing any workout, you will pass by or see different buildings, houses, and natural beauty. This keeps you engaged and motivated to keep moving and explore your surroundings. This ambiance of the living environment helps you to make fast progress. Some people set milestones after passing certain landmarks.

Elevate Your Mood

Fresh air, sunlight, and soaking in the outdoors increase the production of dopamine which is associated with a positive and happy mood. It has been reported that people who are engaged in outdoor workouts have more energy, less anger, and experience an overall mood elevation. That feeling of being alive and reinvigorated in the open air turns out to be your motivation for hard workout days.

Increased Vitamin D Intake

Vitamin D is very important for healthy bones ad helps in calcium absorption. When you expose your body to the sun, it produces vitamin D. This is beneficial for people who are at the risk of higher risk of suffering from osteoporosis.

Cons

Extreme Weather

With outdoor workouts, weather can be a huge problem sometimes. There may be extreme rainy or sunny days on which you will find it hard to go out and keep up with your workout routine. Working out in such an unpleasant environment may lead to seasonal illness. Moreover, wind storms, lightning strikes, and falling trees in rare cases can be fatal situations.

Surrounding People

It sometimes feels awkward to work out in the middle of the public who are living their average lives around you. So, it’s hard to find that comfortable and isolated spot to work out in the way you want.

Lack of Workout Facilities

In an outdoor environment, you won’t have access to workout equipment, a restroom, and anything to sit on for a while. This may sound like not a big deal, but it can be a problem later when you will badly need these facilities.

Indoor Workouts

Some people find it convenient to buy a gym membership and join it. They feel more motivated seeing perfect bodies doing workouts around.

Pros

All Facilities In One Place

A gym is a place where you can find every kind of practical equipment you need. Moreover, it’s easy to perform advanced workouts and target the body parts which need more attention.

Fitness Classes and Personal Trainers

You can join group fitness classes that allow you to learn new workouts. In such classes, gym members help each other to grow healthier and reach their fitness goals quickly. Under the supervision of an expert trainer, this is easier. A personal trainer also helps you to navigate the best workouts suitable for your fitness goals.

Controlled Weather

Weather is not a problem when you are in a gym. You are inside so there is no way that you are going to be affected by rain, wind, and lighting. In a gym environment, you are exposed to an optimum temperature and humidity level providing you with the most pleasant environment possible.

Cons:

Cost of Gym Membership

For people who are on a tight budget, it’s hard to pay the monthly membership dues. To have more privileges, you are required to pay a premium which can be a big problem for students.

Hassle of Going to The Gym

Transportation can be a problem in case the gym is not near your home. If you don’t own a vehicle, then going to the gym can be onerous. The hassle of getting dressed, packing your bag, and grabbing a car to reach the gym may lead you to slack off.

Gymtimidation

This is a feeling you get when you work out in the middle of perfect gym bodies. You feel like they will judge you and you may be the center of attention due to having a larger body. The other thing, some people don’t feel great working out in front of the opposite sex since they don’t feel comfortable when the other person is seeing them. Even if nobody is seeing you, you will still feel it because this feeling of being self-conscious is deeply rooted in us.

Whatever your choice is, keep in mind that you can always switch between outdoor and indoor workouts depending upon your preferences, means, and weather. Both methods will be effective as long as you stick to your core motivation and focus on working out.