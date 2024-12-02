Pete Hegseth facing scrutiny over allegations

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, is facing scrutiny over his treatment of women. This comes after the New York Times published a 2018 email from his mother, Penelope Hegseth, accusing him of mistreating women. In the email, Penelope wrote, “You have abused in some way, I say …

get some help and take an honest look at yourself.” She also stated, “I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth.”

However, Penelope later retracted her accusations, explaining that she had written the email out of anger and emotion during her son’s contentious divorce. She apologized to Pete in a follow-up email and defended his character, saying, “It is not true.

Pete Hegseth’s confirmation challenges

It has never been true.”

Pete Hegseth, a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and former Fox News host, is expected to face questions about his past during his Senate confirmation hearings. In addition to his mother’s accusations, Hegseth is also facing scrutiny over a 2017 sexual assault allegation.

According to Hegseth’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, his client agreed to pay an undisclosed amount to the woman who accused him of sexual assault. Parlatore stated that Hegseth, who was “visibly intoxicated” at the time of the incident, settled out of fear that the revelation would cost him his job at Fox News. Law enforcement officials reportedly concluded that “the complainant had been the aggressor in the encounter.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung condemned the publication of Penelope Hegseth’s email, calling the New York Times “despicable” for releasing “an out-of-context snippet” of the exchange.

As Hegseth prepares for his confirmation hearings, the combination of familial accusations and unresolved allegations is expected to add significant pressure to his path to confirmation.