Phil Spencer hints at Xbox handheld plans

as I wrote in Notepad in August, “There’s no longer any doubt that we’re going to see more Xbox games on PlayStation — the question now is how many and when.” https://t.co/k9kuFGvfVz pic.twitter.com/DNbizqSa5O — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 13, 2024

Microsoft Gaming Boss Phil Spencer says no Xbox games are off the table for release on PlayStation consoles, including the Halo franchise. In a recent interview, Spencer made it clear that Microsoft is open to bringing any of its first-party titles to competing platforms like the PS5. “I do not see sort of red lines in our portfolio that say ‘thou must not,'” Spencer said.

in a Bloomberg interview, Xbox chief Phil Spencer says Microsoft’s Xbox handheld is a few years out, the Xbox mobile store is delayed, and there are no “red lines” over what Xbox games could come to PlayStation https://t.co/csvLvD5Gp7 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 13, 2024

He noted that while it’s too early to discuss specifics about iconic franchises like Halo, the implication is that any Xbox game could potentially make the jump to PlayStation. This statement aligns with Microsoft’s recent strategy of releasing some of its exclusive titles on other consoles. Games like The Outer Worlds, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Sea of Thieves have already made their way to PlayStation and Nintendo hardware.

Spencer expressed satisfaction with the success of these multiplatform releases and hinted that the trend is likely to continue.

This is why we're getting a Gears of War prequel instead of Gears 6. This is why we're probably gonna get a Halo 1 remake in Unreal Engine 5 or a reboot instead of H7/Halo Infinite 2. Elder Scrolls 6? If it was ever exclusive, it's probably not anymore. https://t.co/vOWnng9tfK — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) November 13, 2024

He emphasized that Xbox’s goal is to be inclusive across various platforms and bring in more revenue for Microsoft’s gaming business. The announcement has generated significant buzz among gamers, with many excited about the potential for their favorite Xbox franchises to appear on PlayStation.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer swung by Bloomberg HQ in NYC yesterday. He said:

– They’re planning a handheld but it’s years away

– There are no “red lines” for which Xbox games will come to PlayStation

– The business is healthier now (no more big cuts?)

Full interview:… — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 13, 2024

Titles like Halo, Gears of War, and Forza were frequently mentioned by fans eager to see these series on PS5.

Xbox’s inclusive multiplatform gaming strategy

However, Spencer also acknowledged that the decision to release an Xbox game on another platform ultimately comes down to whether it makes business sense for Microsoft.

He said, “We run a business. It’s definitely true inside of Microsoft the bar is high for us in terms of the delivery we have to give back to the company.”

Despite this, it’s clear that Xbox console exclusives are no longer a top priority for Microsoft’s gaming division. The company is focusing on growing its business across multiple platforms, including console, PC, and cloud gaming.

Looking ahead, Spencer confirmed that Microsoft is exploring handheld gaming hardware and sees potential for growth in mobile gaming and the Asian market. He also expressed interest in acquiring a mobile developer to further these ambitions. As for the possibility of seeing Halo on PlayStation, Spencer said it’s too early to make any decisions on the next version of the game.

However, with Halo’s recent move to Unreal Engine 5, some tech experts believe it would be easier for developer Halo Studios to bring the franchise to PS5 in the future. Overall, Microsoft’s openness to releasing its games on competing platforms marks a significant shift in the gaming industry. As the company continues to prioritize growth and inclusivity, fans can expect to see more Xbox titles making their way to PlayStation and other consoles in the coming years.