Pichai: AI to assist, not replace, programmers

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared his thoughts on the impact of AI on entry-level programmers during a recent visit to Carnegie Mellon University. He believes that AI will not replace these programmers but instead help them do their jobs better. “The most likely scenario in all of these things is that it will help people,” Pichai stated.

“It’ll help existing programmers do their jobs better, allowing them to focus on higher aspects of their tasks rather than repeatedly fixing bugs.”

Pichai also highlighted that AI could make programming more accessible to a wider audience. “It is just lowering the barriers for who can program, right? Programming becomes more like a creative tool, enabling and making it accessible to more people,” he said.

During his visit, Pichai toured several research projects at CMU, including the Carnegie Mellon Mission Control, where he met with robotics experts. He also met with the Delphi Research Group, which focuses on epidemic detection, tracking, and forecasting. In his lecture titled “The AI Platform Shift and the Opportunity Ahead,” Pichai discussed the near-future of AI, including Project Astra, a multimodal interface using computer vision and voice recognition.

He showcased a prototype of glasses that interact conversationally with their wearers.

AI to assist programmers

Pichai emphasized that AI would become a “natural extension” in everyday life, augmenting human capabilities and breaking down barriers.

He described a new Golden Age of innovation driven by knowledge, learning, creativity, and productivity. The event was attended by around 1,500 community members, mostly CMU students. Pichai praised the talent and innovations at Carnegie Mellon, stating, “At Google, we have an incredible admiration for what you do at Carnegie Mellon.

You can’t work in technology without feeling the impact of the important research that’s been done here.”

The relationship between Carnegie Mellon and Google dates back nearly two decades. Google’s presence in Pittsburgh began at CMU’s Collaborative Innovation Center in 2006. Today, Google’s Pittsburgh office, located in Bakery Square, has grown to around 800 employees.

Pichai’s visit to CMU is part of the President’s Lecture Series, which aims to bring distinguished thought leaders to the university to discuss key societal issues. The series will continue with speakers such as Dr. Sethuraman “Panch” Panchanathan, director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, journalist David Ignatius, actress Tamara Tunie, and Hollywood producer John Wells.