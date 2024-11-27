Pixel 9 Pro sees major discounts on Amazon

The Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are the latest flagship smartphones from Google. They offer top-of-the-line performance and features that rival the iPhone 16 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Amazon is currently offering great deals on these devices.

The Pixel 9 Pro 128GB is available at a 20% discount. These are some of the lowest prices ever seen for these models. Both phones come with Amazon’s Black Friday guarantees.

You’re assured the best price throughout the Black Friday period. Amazon will refund the difference if prices drop further. The return window has been extended until January 31, 2025, making these perfect for holiday gifting.

The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro both have a 6.3-inch display. However, the Pro model features a higher resolution Super Actua Display at 1280 x 2856 pixels and 495 ppi.

Pixel 9 Pro Amazon discounts

The standard Pixel 9 has a 1080 x 2424 pixel Actua Display at 442 ppi. The Pro also has a wider adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz compared to 60-120Hz on the Pixel 9. In terms of photography, both excel but the Pixel 9 Pro stands out.

It has a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. Digital zoom extends up to 30x. The Pixel 9 lacks the telephoto lens but still impresses with its 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide cameras and 8x digital zoom.

Both rank among the top camera phones of 2024. Powering the phones is Google’s latest Tensor G4 chip for fast performance and AI processing. The integration of Google’s advanced Gemini AI model enhances voice recognition, photo editing, and more.

Battery life is excellent, with both models delivering on their promise of a 24-hour battery and often lasting even longer. The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro are poised to be must-have smartphones this year after launching in September. The Pixel 9 is already sold out on Amazon, so act fast if you want to snag one of these flagship devices at a record low price before Black Friday!