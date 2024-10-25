&pizza pulls controversial “Marion Berry Knots”

The D.C.-based pizza chain &pizza has removed a controversial dessert from its menu after facing backlash for referencing the late Mayor Marion Barry’s drug use. The “Marion Berry Knots” featured powdered sugar and taglines that many found offensive and insensitive. Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed her disappointment, saying, “It’s unfortunate that this would be a topic for discussion.” The dessert’s release led to calls for a boycott and protests outside &pizza locations.

In response, &pizza CEO Mike Burns issued an apology. “Candidly, we made a mistake,” he wrote. “And for that, we sincerely apologize.” Burns acknowledged that while the intent was humor, it was “regrettably off the mark.”

The controversy has sparked discussions about cultural insensitivity and the importance of respecting Barry’s legacy.

Edward Ford, a lifelong D.C. resident, said, “It speaks to a bigger cultural ignorance. When the community rises up and lets you know we’re not with it, you’re supposed to change it!”

Imani Bashir, another D.C. resident, questioned the decision-making process behind the dessert.

Controversial dessert sparks community outrage

“I think to myself, this had to go through a chain of command. Somebody had to get approval, and then they had to make marketing materials, and somebody said, ‘yeah, that’s a great idea!’, and that’s insane to me!”

Activist group Don’t Mute D.C. plans to hold a protest outside &pizza’s U Street location on Friday, despite the apology. Ron Moten, a member of the group, said, “It’s a great step in the right direction, but it’s not enough.”

Councilmember Trayon White highlighted Barry’s contributions to the city, including providing hope, jobs, and housing to those in need.

He called on residents to stand in solidarity to preserve Barry’s legacy. The incident has led to vandalism at one &pizza location and demands for the company to support substance abuse prevention in the areas where it operates. The NAACP’s D.C. branch described the dessert as “inflammatory, culturally insensitive and drug-use insinuating.”

In his apology, Burns emphasized that the company is reaching out to community leaders to work together and create a positive impact.

“Again, we apologize. We have nothing but love for D.C., which we consider the greatest city in the world,” he said. “Trust that we hear you, and we will do better.”