  • News

PlayStation 5 Pro announced with debate

PlayStation Pro

Sony has unveiled the PlayStation 5 Pro, a powerful upgrade to the current PS5 console. The PS5 Pro boasts enhanced specs that promise to deliver an even more immersive gaming experience. However, the console’s hefty price tag of $699.99 has sparked debate among gamers.

Some question whether the improvements justify the cost, especially for those who already own a PS5. Vince Zampella, co-founder of Respawn Entertainment and EA executive, has defended the PS5 Pro’s price. He believes it offers a balanced upgrade in the gaming market.

“I think it’s expected and anything that gets us better performance for the people that really love it. To me, it’s an amazing thing,” Zampella said. He noted that older consoles were just as expensive when adjusted for inflation.

Zampella also discussed the potential impact of the PS5 Pro on upcoming games, particularly the untitled Battlefield game from EA. While the console’s advanced capabilities could allow for “cooler things,” the game will still need to run on all platforms.

Ps5 Pro price sparks debate

“We have to make a game that runs on everything, so it’ll just be like, what can we plus up on something like that,” Zampella explained. The new Battlefield game is expected to push the limits of the PS5 Pro, utilizing the Frostbite Engine for advanced effects and environmental destruction. Zampella confirmed the game will return to a modern setting, similar to Battlefield 3 and 4.

Pre-orders for the PS5 Pro will begin on September 26 exclusively through PlayStation Direct. General retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target will open their pre-orders on October 10. The console will officially launch on November 7, 2024.

It’s important to note that the PS5 Pro will not include a disc drive or vertical stand, which must be purchased separately. This could be a priority for gamers who own physical discs, as these accessories are expected to be in high demand. As the PS5 Pro’s release approaches, gamers are divided on whether the console is worth the investment.

An unscientific poll indicated mixed feelings, with many finding it expensive but still considering a purchase. The PS5 Pro promises to be a technical showcase, but its success will depend on how well it delivers on that promise and whether enough gamers are willing to pay the premium price for the upgraded experience.

Sofia Hernandez

Sofia Hernandez has written for several media outlets, and she now oversees NewsReports as its editor.
Learn more

Recent content