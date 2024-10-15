PlayStation Plus reveals October 2024 game lineup

Sony has announced the lineup of games coming to PlayStation Plus in October 2024. The new additions include a mix of horror, puzzle, and action titles that will be available to Extra and Premium subscribers starting October 15. One of the headliners is Dead Island 2, a long-awaited sequel that puts players in the middle of a zombie apocalypse in Los Angeles.

The game is known for its humorous tone and engaging gameplay mechanics. For fans of classic horror, Dino Crisis and Siren are joining the Premium tier. Dino Crisis, originally released on the PlayStation, has been upgraded with modern features like improved visuals and quick-save functionality.

Siren, a PS2 game, is a survival-horror title that emphasizes stealth and using special powers to avoid detection by enemies. Artistic and puzzle games are also represented in the October lineup. Gris, a visually stunning platformer, follows a young girl’s journey through a ruined landscape.

October PlayStation Plus game lineup

Return to Monkey Island continues the beloved point-and-click adventure series with updated features and a hand-painted art style. Other notable additions include Two Point Campus, a management sim where players build and run a college, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, a cinematic horror game with multiple endings.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, a multiplayer game that lets players hunt ghosts as the newest Ghostbusters, is also joining the service. For racing and sports fans, Overpass 2 and Tour de France 2023 offer off-road racing challenges and a realistic cycling experience, respectively. The Last Clockwinder, a VR puzzle game about repairing a clocktower, is available for PSVR 2 owners.

Rounding out the additions are Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands, an open-world tactical shooter, and R-Type Dimensions EX, a collection of classic arcade games with modern enhancements. With such a diverse selection of games, PlayStation Plus subscribers have a lot to look forward to in October. Horror fans, in particular, will find plenty to enjoy with the arrival of Dead Island 2, Dino Crisis, Siren, and more.

These titles, along with the other new additions, will be available to Extra and Premium members on October 15.