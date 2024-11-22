PlayStation Portal upgrade: cloud streaming beta launched

This could make the Portal a massive smash for Sony. https://t.co/u5WMtbwGg5 — Daniel Howley (@DanielHowley) November 19, 2024

The PlayStation Portal, Sony’s handheld device that allows users to stream games, has received a significant upgrade with its new cloud streaming beta. This update enables the Portal to stream games from the cloud without needing a physical PlayStation 5 console. Hiromi Wakai, vice president of product management at PlayStation, announced that the new cloud streaming beta allows subscribers to access over 120 games from the PS Plus game catalog.

A new PlayStation Portal update arrives later this year, featuring: ☁️ Cloud streaming beta for select PS5 games

🔉 Refined volume adjustment settings Full details: https://t.co/dpOdXjENAG pic.twitter.com/UqRaNf49Fe — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 19, 2024

Previously, the Portal was limited to streaming games from a user’s PS5, making it mainly a remote screen for in-home use. The most revolutionary aspect of this beta is that it allows the PlayStation Portal to function independently of the PS5. Users can now play games at up to 1080p and 60fps directly on the Portal, without any direct connection to a console.

🚨Thoughts? The $199 PlayStation Portal just became infinitely more useful with PS5 game cloud streaming. $199 PS Portal (hoping it goes on sale 🤞)https://t.co/q19XXq5P4z 👇Story about Sony's big PS Portal updatehttps://t.co/lCu6g6fD0r — Matt Swider (The Shortcut) (@mattswider) November 20, 2024

While the beta is still in its early stages and has certain limitations, such as the inability to use party voice chat, make in-game purchases, or stream PS3 games, the potential for future improvements is significant. PlayStation has suggested users may eventually be able to stream any PS5 game they own digitally. This feature brings PlayStation’s cloud capabilities closer to those of Xbox Game Pass, which allows for cloud gaming on a variety of devices.

PlayStation Portal enters the cloud era

The beta’s release is timely, coinciding with the holiday season, providing gamers the convenience of playing their favorite titles without transporting a bulky console. However, this feature is only available to subscribers of the most expensive PS Plus tier, Premium, costing $159.99 annually or $17.99 monthly.

Additionally, it’s currently offered only in specific regions, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan, among others. The PlayStation Portal, priced at $199.99, remains a strong contender in the handheld gaming market. Its cloud streaming ability is a game-changer, making it more attractive even without a PS5.

This could potentially impact Black Friday deals, so keep an eye on stock and prices. Initial experiences with the new cloud streaming feature are promising, even if some quirks remain. Testing more recent releases, such as “Demon’s Souls,” has yielded positive results, with quick loading times and smooth gameplay, given a strong internet connection.

Overall, the PS Portal’s cloud streaming functionality is a welcome addition that somewhat justifies its $200 price tag. Although the feature is still in beta, it’s a positive step forward, particularly appealing to those who don’t own a PS5.