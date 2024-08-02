Unconfirmed plans from Russia hint at the potential release of 20 to 30 political prisoners and journalists in a forthcoming deal with the United States and Germany. If these rumors hold water, it could symbolize the largest prisoner exchange since the end of the Cold War.

Earlier reports from independent Russian media hinted at a possible exchange of ten significant political detainees. However, recent insider information suggests a larger number might be on the table.

This potential swap follows numerous cases where imprisoned critics and journalists, including known activists like Oleg Orlov and Lilia Chanysheva, and former Moscow councilman, Ilya Yashin, were mysteriously relocated from their cells to undisclosed locations. Their current whereabouts remain unknown.

The detainees up for potential release are believed to be linked with organizations tied to late Kremlin critic, Alexei Navalny, Russians who opposed the Ukraine war, and even some U.S. nationals. There are also hints that U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich might be in this exchange.

Russian officials maintain a discreet silence around this speculated exchange, only revealing minimal information at the late planning stage.

Russia’s hinted large-scale prisoner exchange

Reports suggest flights from Rossiya Airlines, servicing the Kremlin and the government, have been dispatched to locations holding these individuals, potentially for their secret transportation. The usage of Rossiya Airlines adds a layer of deniability and discretion to this operation.

The international community is closely monitoring the Russian government’s enigmatic strategies and methods in dealing with political prisoners. Yet, without any solid evidence, these operations remain shrouded in an air of secrecy and intrigue.

According to Slovenian network N1 Slovenija, the speculated deal might transpire this week, albeit with some ambiguity around the exact timing. The latest exchange of prisoners between the U.S. and Russia occurred in December 2022. If the current rumors are accurate, this exchange might be the most monumental since 2010, when ten agents were traded for four Russian residents

