Powell and Lagarde foresee inflation corrections, market risks

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Leader, along with Christine Lagarde, the European Central Bank President, have recently voiced their predictions regarding imminent inflation, rate reductions, and significant fiscal threats facing both the United States and European Union. Despite increasing inflation rates, Powell remains optimistic, forecasting a temporary situation set for impending correction.

Lagarde, too, acknowledges similar economic circumstances within the European Union, yet implies the possibility of rate cuts in response to amplified inflation. Both leaders signal the potential for fiscal threats, urging their respective governments to take strategic, proactive measures to prevent major economic interference.

Current market trends highlight continuous gold acquisitions by China and a decrease in the US ISM PMI to 48.5, which is having a significant impact on gold prices. Despite the apparent stability in gold prices, some experts predict this might be signaling an upcoming economic crisis, with steady gold prices potentially indicating an undercurrent of economic insecurity.

However, gold prices have recently been under downward pressure, in part due to boosted expectations for an economic recovery driven by progress in the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination roll-out. As a result, investors are being lured away from traditionally safe assets like gold towards riskier investments.

In May 2024, central banks only purchased 10 tonnes of gold, further pressuring the market. As rising U.S. Treasury yields coincide with the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, safe-haven assets like gold and silver are losing their allure. Consequently, the strengthening U.S. dollar is also contributing to plunging metal prices. Ultimately, the on-going volatility in gold and silver prices exemplifies the fluctuations in investor sentiments.