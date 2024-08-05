Prime Minister Hasina calls for unity amid unrest

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked citizens to stand against the current unrest in the nation, believed to be sparked by the non-cooperation movement by protestors that started on August 4th. This appeal aims to suppress the ongoing disturbance and highlight the commitment of her administration to preserving peace and ensuring stability.

During her national address, Hasina voiced deep concerns about the protests. She argued the demonstration were being taken advantage of by those with intentions to destabilize the country. Hasina assured that thorough investigations into related deaths will be conducted, promising that those causing this disorder will face justice through comprehensive, fair trials.

Hasina strongly condemned the violence, confirming that the government is taking efforts to maintain peace and order. She called for a calm response from the public, encouraging cooperation with officials and discouraging violence. She pledged to suppress any elements causing national disruption and revealed several measures to resolve the current crisis.

Prime Minister Hasina pledged to protect the educational rights of those who abstained from participating in the disorderly conduct, commending their upstanding character during these difficult times.

Hasina urges national unity amid conflict

She reassured students that their academic endeavours will not be affected by these events. Instead, she urged them to positively contribute to society by respecting the law.

She encouraged the protesting students to articulate their grievances through a constructive dialogue. Hasina insisted the government is open to listening to their concerns, shifting her stance from being combative to more understanding and empathetic. She arranged a meeting with student body representatives, promoting a space for open conversation and mutual understanding.

Through this address, the Prime Minister framed her government’s stance on the ongoing disruption. She stressed the importance of discussion for resolving conflict and emphasized unity at these challenging times. She called for suggestions and active participation from all stakeholders, championing a democratic approach.

She concluded her address by reiterating the importance of resilience. She called for collective effort in these trying times, leaving a lasting impact on her audience.